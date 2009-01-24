Disney-ABC Combines Divisions, Ups McPherson

The Disney-ABC Television Group is combining its entertainment and studio divisions as part of a reorganization of the company. ABC Entertainment President Stephen McPherson will oversee the unified division, now called the ABC Entertainment Group. Mark Pedowitz, who had been president of ABC Studios, will now be a senior advisor to the office of the co-chairman, reporting to Disney-ABC Television Group chief Anne Sweeney.

"By operating these units in a coordinated fashion, we'll be able to present the industry with a unified, cohesive creative vision for ABC programming, which will serve us well as we move forward," said Sweeney in announcing the reorganization.

The network said that the new division's primary role will be to develop and produce content for ABC, though "when appropriate, the studio will look for outside opportunities."