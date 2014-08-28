Dish Will Carry FS1 College Games

Dish Network said Thursday that it has worked out its dispute with FS1 regarding four college football contests and will carry the games this weekend afterall.

In a brief statement Dish said that it “is now in a position to deliver the full lineup of Fox Sports 1,” including the games in question, to subscribers to its America’s Top 200 programming package and above.

“We are proud to deliver the most college football anywhere, at the best possible value,” said Dish vice president of programming Josh Clark in a statement.

