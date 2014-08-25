Dish to Black Out FS1 College Football Games

Dish Network said Monday that it will blackout four college football games during the opening weekend of the NCAA season due to a rate dispute with Fox Sports 1.

Dish, which has touted itself as the place to be for college sports – it carries all the regional college sports networks including Pac-12, the SEC Network, the Longhorn Network, and the Big 10 Network – said in a blog post that it will blackout FS1 college football contests Rutgers vs. Washington State on Aug. 28; Colorado St. vs. Colorado on Aug. 29; North Dakota St. vs. Iowa St. on Aug. 30 and SMU vs. Baylor on Aug. 31.

“Fox agreed to pay an inflated price for certain sports events on Fox Sports 1,” Dish said on its website Dishsportsvalue.com. “Now, Fox is demanding we pay them a significant additional charge to carry these events. We are unwilling to pass these costs on to our customers.”

To read the full story, visit Multichannel.com.