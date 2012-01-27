Dish-Turner Dispute Knocks Peachtree off Air

Dish Network's contract to carry WPCH Atlanta has expired, knocking "Peachtree TV" off the air in the market for the satellite TV provider's customers.

Meredith's WGCL Atlanta took over the day to day affairs at WPCH last year. Formerly WTBS, WPCH is an independent station and is owned by Turner Broadcasting System. Popular shows include Big Bang Theory, The Office and Meet the Browns, as well as SEC sports.

"We are disappointed in the outcome of our negotiations, especially since we have successfully reached agreements with every major cable and satellite company that recognizes our fair market value," said Kirk Black, Meredith senior VP and WGCL's GM. "The fact is that we are only asking Dish Network for pennies a day from your bill for our programming. Without fair and equitable treatment, local TV stations will not be able to continue to provide top quality news, sports, entertainment, and other local programming that is most important to [subscribers]."

Dish countered that Turner had been "neither fair nor reasonable" in negotiations.

"Turner is making outrageous demands in exchange for Dish Network's ability to continue providing that channel to Dish customers," said Dish. "We are determined to hold the line against unreasonable costs, so that we can protect our customers against the same. Management at WPCH describes its request as simply ‘pennies per day,' but that's like demanding $12 for a gallon of milk and then claiming it is only ‘pennies per sip.' Those costs add up in a hurry."