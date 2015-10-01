Dish, Tegna Agree on 8-Day Extension

Dish Network and broadcast station group Tegna have agreed to extend their retransmission talks eight days through Oct. 9 at 7 p.m., in part to ensure that critical news coverage concerning Hurricane Joaquin, which is threatening some Tegna markets, goes uninterrupted.

Tegna’s deal with Dish was set to expire on Sept. 30, but the parties agreed to a one-day extension to reach a deal, That extension was set to expire at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tegna announced the new extension in a brief statement.

“Tegna and Dish have agreed to an eight day contract extension through Friday, Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. ET as talks continue on a new agreement,” Tegna said in the statement. “With Hurricane Joaquin forecast to potentially impact several Tegna markets, this extension ensures that critical programming remains available to all viewers.”

