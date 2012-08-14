Dish, Sinclair Retrans Feud Threatens Station Blackouts in 45 Cities

In the latest melee in the war over retransmission fees between pay TV

providers and broadcasters, Sinclair Broadcast Group's 70 stations in

45 markets are set to go dark for Dish Network at midnight Wednesday.Dish

claimed Sinclair, after months of negotiations, is demanding a "massive

price increase" that would force the satellite operator pay more than

it pays any other broadcaster.

In a statement late Monday,

Sinclair said it is continuing to negotiate with Dish on a new agreement

but that it "believes significant doubt exists as to whether or not a

new agreement will be reached with Dish." The companies' agreement

expires 12:01 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, Aug. 16.

Dish senior vice

president Dave Shull said in a statement, "We carry more than 1,800

local broadcast stations nationwide. Sinclair is asking for more than

any other station anywhere in the country. This goes beyond pure

corporate greed -- it's profoundly insensitive to the needs of the

public."

