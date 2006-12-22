Trending

Dish Serves 13 Million

Amidst the flurry of attention to just-released details of Liberty Media's takeover of DirecTV, satellite company EchoStar said Friday it has topped 13 million customers for its DISH Network.

The network is marking its 10th year, and has added almost eight million subs in the last six years, according to the company.

It topped the 12 million-sub mark in 2005.