Dish, Schurz Avoid Blackout

Dish Network and Schurz Communications avoided a blackout of

the broadcasters' stations in six cities, reaching a retransmission consent

agreement just minutes before their old pact was set to expire.

Schurz stations KTUU (NBC) in Anchorage, Alaska; KY3 (NBC),

KCZ (The CW) and KSPR (ABC) in Springfield, Mo.; WDBJ (CBS) in Roanoke, Va,;

WSBT (CBS) in South Bend, Ind.; WAGT (NBC) in Augusta, Ga.; and KWCH (CBS) and

KSCW (The CW) in Wichita, Kan., were scheduled

to go dark at midnight on Dec. 21. Earlier, Dish had said Schurz was

demanding a five-fold rate increase and a surcharge for its ad-skipping DVR

service Auto Hop.

Schurz said on its corporate

website that "terms of the agreement are still being hammered out, but both

sides have agreed to keep stations on Dish to avoid any disruption to

consumers."

Click

here to read the full story at Multichannel News.