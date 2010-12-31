Dish Restores Three Chambers Stations In Oregon

Dish Network has reached a new programming agreement with Chambers Communications Corp., restoring three Oregon stations that had been missing from its lineup since mid-December.

With the agreement, ABC affiliates KEZI (channel 9) in Eugene, KDRV (channel 12) in Medford, and KOHD (channel 9) in Bend are now available again on the No. 2 DBS operator.

Deal terms were not disclosed, but when Chambers pulled its stations at 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 16, Dish officials indicated the station group was demanding a rate increase of 500% and "unreasonable contract terms."

"We are pleased we have reached a fair deal with Chambers Communications Corp., to bring back the ABC stations in Eugene, Medford and Bend, Ore., said Dish senior vice president of programming Dave Shull in a statement on Dec. 31. "Dish Network will continue to work hard to offer the best value in pay television."

Chambers officials could not be immediately reached for comment.

