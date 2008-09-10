Dish Restores Four Citadel Stations

After a five-week blackout, Dish Network is again beaming four Citadel Communications TV stations to their Midwestern cities, ending the two parties’ retransmission-consent-fee dispute.

There was no word on financial terms, but the Citadel stations went back up on Dish over the weekend.

Dish dropped the stations Aug. 1, and the satellite-TV provider also dropped sports basic-cable network GolTV in a carriage-fee disagreement. Dish said Wednesday that GolTV is not in its lineup.

Citadel operates three ABC affiliates and a CBS affiliate. They are WOI (ABC) in Des Moines, Iowa; WHBF (CBS) in Davenport, Iowa; KLKN (ABC) in Lincoln, Neb.; and KCAU (ABC) in Sioux City, Iowa.