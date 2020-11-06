Dish Reports Higher 3rd-Quarter Earnings

Dish Network reported higher earnings, reporting gains in pay-TV subscribers.

Net income rose to $505 million, or 86 cents a share, from $353 million, or 66 cents a share.

Revenue rose 42% to $4.53 million.

At a time when everyone's talking about cord cutting, Dish said it closed the quarter with 11.42 million pay-TV subscribers, up 116,000. A year ago it added 148,000.

Dish's virtual pay TV service, Sling TV, added 203,000 customers in the third quarter

The company said it had 8.96 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.46 million Sling TV subscribers as of the end of September.

Dish acquired the Boost Mobile business on July 1 and acquired more than 9 million retail wireless subscribers. In the quarter, net retail wireless subscribers declined by 212,000 to 9.42 million.