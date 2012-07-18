Dish Reaches Retrans Accord With West Virginia Media

Dish network said Wednesday it has reached a new, multiyear

retrans agreement with West Virginia Media for carriage of its four West

Virginia TV stations.

Those are WBOY (NBC and ABC affiliations) in Clarksburg;

WOWK (CBS) in Charleston; WVNS (FOX and CBS) in Bluefield; and WTRF (CBS, FOX

and ABC) in Wheeling.

The stations have been off Dish since July 1. No terms were

disclosed.

"Dish is pleased that the owner of West Virginia

Holdings personally reached out directly to Dish to make this deal happen in

the best interest of viewers in those markets," said Andrew LeCuyer, Dish,

programming, in a statement. "West Virginia residents have had a difficult

time with severe weather and its consequences in recent weeks; and we are glad

to know Dish customers will now receive all the local news that will contribute

to their quality of life."