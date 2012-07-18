Dish Reaches Retrans Accord With West Virginia Media
Dish network said Wednesday it has reached a new, multiyear
retrans agreement with West Virginia Media for carriage of its four West
Virginia TV stations.
Those are WBOY (NBC and ABC affiliations) in Clarksburg;
WOWK (CBS) in Charleston; WVNS (FOX and CBS) in Bluefield; and WTRF (CBS, FOX
and ABC) in Wheeling.
The stations have been off Dish since July 1. No terms were
disclosed.
"Dish is pleased that the owner of West Virginia
Holdings personally reached out directly to Dish to make this deal happen in
the best interest of viewers in those markets," said Andrew LeCuyer, Dish,
programming, in a statement. "West Virginia residents have had a difficult
time with severe weather and its consequences in recent weeks; and we are glad
to know Dish customers will now receive all the local news that will contribute
to their quality of life."
