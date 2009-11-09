Dish Posts Subscriber Gains

Dish Network said it added net 241,000 subscribers in the third quarter, a period when the satellite TV provider's total revenue declined 15% year over year and net income declined.

Dish ended September with 13.851 million subscribers. This marks the second consecutive quarter of subscriber gains for the No. 2 satellite TV firm, after a gain of 26,000 in the second quarter. The Q2 gain was the first quarter Dish added net subscribers since the first quarter in 2008, according to Citigroup. Analysts had expected either net losses or a slight subscriber gain this quarter.

