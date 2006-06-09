DISH, PixelPlay Partner for Games

EchoStar's DISH Network has expanded its interactive gaming offerings by partnering with iTV games provider PixelPlay. DISH will offer 16 of the company's games through an interactive application called DishGAMES.

The games package, which customers access via the set-top box using their remotes, will cost $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The PixelPlay games include Asteroids Mega and Centipede Mega and will be rotated each week after the first five. DISH will offer prizes and a leader board for customers to see how they rank against each other.

Since 2001, DISH has offered some type of interactive pay-to-play gaming to its customers with interactive capabilities - some 11 million of DISH's 12 million subscribers. Previous offerings included bowling, trivia and learning-based games for kids.