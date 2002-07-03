Dish picks up Oklahoma City
EchoStar Communications Corp. began carrying local TV signals in Oklahoma
City Wednesday -- the 40th market to which it offers local channels.
Dish Network subscribers in Oklahoma City can get KOCO-TV (ABC, channel 5),
KWTW (TV) (CBS, channel 9), KFOR-TV (NBC, channel 4), KOKH-TV (Fox, channel 25),
KOCB (TV) (The WB Television Network, channel 34), Viacom Inc.'s KAUT-TV (United
Paramount Network, channel 43), KETA (TV) (PBS, channel 13) and KSBI (TV)
(independent, channel 52).
Two local broadcasters EchoStar is not carrying as part of its local package
are KOPX (TV) (Pax TV, channel 62) and KTBO-TV (Trinity Broadcast Network,
channel 14). EchoStar carries a national feed of TBN in its basic package of 50
channels and a national feed of Pax TV in its top-100-networks package.
EchoStar also offers a national feed of PBS called 'PBS U' as part of its
public-interest offerings, but the law requires EchoStar to also carry PBS
member stations in any market it serves with local signals.
