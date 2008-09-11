Dish Pacts with Barrington, Restores KRCG-TV

Dish Network resumed televising KRCG-TV Jefferson City-Columbia, Mo., after a blackout of the CBS affiliate dating to July 2, as part of a group retransmission-consent deal Thursday with its parent, Barrington Broadcasting.

Terms were not disclosed.

A joint announcement said KRCG’s signal will return to its position on Dish channel 13. In addition, Dish will launch two Barrington stations by the end of September: NBC affiliate WEYI channel 25 in HD in Flint, Mich.; and ABC affiliate KHQA-DT channel 29 in Quincy, Ill.

A Dish spokesperson said Thursday’s deal covers the full Barrington group.

“Barrington’s stations will receive appropriate compensation for the value it brings to Dish Network,” Barrington CEO K. James Yager said in a statement. “We regret the inconvenience to Dish Network subscribers caused by the removal of the KRCG signal in Columbia-Jefferson City.”