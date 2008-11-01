Dish Offers Election 'Mosaic'
By Glen Dickson
Satellite operator Dish Network has updated its interactive mosaic, a channel that displays multiple live feeds on a single TV screen, to simultaneously air six 24-hour news channels during the 2008 election cycle. Beginning last week and running through Nov. 7, Dish's mosaic on Ch. 100 will show simultaneous feeds of Fox News Channel, CNN, MSNBC, CNN Headline News, CSPAN and CSPAN2.
