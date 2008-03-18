Dish Network Wants Replay on TiVo Patent Ruling
By B&C Staff
Satellite-TV operator Dish Network filed a petition Monday asking a federal appeals court to rehear its patent dispute with digital-video-recorder manufacturer TiVo.
Dish, formerly known as EchoStar Communications, claimed that the United States Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit relied on inaccurate testimony from a TiVo witness when it affirmed in January an earlier lower-court ruling that Dish’s DVRs violated the software elements of TiVo’s patent.
The January ruling upheld the lower court’s award of $94 million in damages to TiVo.
