Dish Network Wants Replay on TiVo Patent Ruling

Satellite-TV operator Dish Network filed a petition Monday asking a federal appeals court to rehear its patent dispute with digital-video-recorder manufacturer TiVo.

Dish, formerly known as EchoStar Communications, claimed that the United States Court of Appeals for Federal Circuit relied on inaccurate testimony from a TiVo witness when it affirmed in January an earlier lower-court ruling that Dish’s DVRs violated the software elements of TiVo’s patent.

The January ruling upheld the lower court’s award of $94 million in damages to TiVo.