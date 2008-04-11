Dish Network Taking TiVo to Supreme Court

Satellite operator Dish Network said it is going to the Supreme Court to appeal a lower-court decision granting TiVo $94 million in damages in a patent fight over Dish’s digital-video recorder.

That came after a Federal Appeals Court denied its appeal last month for a rehearing.

Dish said Friday that it was "disappointed" in the court's denial of the petition for rehearing, but it will not have any affect on its current or future customers, adding that it was already employing next-generation DVR software in its set-top boxes that does not infringe on the patent at issue.

Nonetheless, "We intend to appeal the Federal Circuit’s ruling to the United States Supreme Court," the company said.