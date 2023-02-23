Dish Network Reports Net Income Rise in Q4
Company lost 268,000 pay TV subscribers as revenue declined
Dish Network reported net income of $936 million in the fourth quarter, up from $552 million a year ago.
The earnings translate into $1.47 a share, up from 87 cents a year ago.
Revenue dipped to $404 billion from $445 billion a year ago.
In a filing about a debt offering in January, Dish previously disclosed that it lost 268,000 pay TV customers in the quarter, finishing the year with 9.75 million customers.
Dish’s satellite business ended the quarter with 7.416 million subscribers, down 191,100 in the quarter.
Sling TV, Dish’s virtual multichannel video programming distributor (vMVPD), lost 77,000 subscribers, finishing the quarter with 2.334 million.
The company also lost 24,000 wireless customers, finishing the year with 7.983 million. ■
