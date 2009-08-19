Dish Network Providing Local Signals in 97% of Markets

Dish Network said Wednesday it is carrying local TV station signals in Lima, Ohio and Alexandria, LA.

That means it is providing local TV station signals in 182 of Nielsen's 210 TV markets, or stations reaching more than 97% of TV households, according to Dish.

Satellite operators have been under pressure from legislators to deliver local signals in all local markets as Congress works on a bill that would reauthorize satellite companies' blanket license to carry TV station signals.

The company also said it has added HD TV station signals from stations in three other markets, Columbus-Tupelo, Miss.; Springfield, Mo.; and South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.