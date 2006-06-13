Dish Network Gains a Sleuth

NBC's crime-themed cable network, Sleuth, has gained carriage on EchoStar's Dish Network, bringing its total distribution to more than 22 million subscribers.



Sleuth, which draws upon NBC Universal’s library of movies, documentaries and TV shows for programming, launched Jan. 1 as a standard-definition channel reaching 5 million homes on Time Warner Cable. It is now carried on DirecTV, Time Warner Cable, Mediacom and Knology, among others.