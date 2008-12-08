Dish Network Awarded $8.3 Million in Attorney Fees

Dish Network and its conditional access provider, Nagrastar LLC, may have gained only few dollars at trial in a fight with competitor NDS Group Americas, but the court has determined that the direct-broadcast satellite company will get $8.3 million back for its attorneys' fees and court costs.



Dish sued News Corp.-owned NDS, also a conditional access technology developer, in 2003, alleging the company had commissioned a hack of Dish's anti-piracy cards. Information on that hack ended up on the Internet and the resulting wave of piracy forced Dish to swap out 9 million compromised "smart cards" in use in customers' homes that year.



The litigation finally went to trial earlier this year.

Read the full story at www.multichannelnews.com.