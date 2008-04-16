Dish NetworkAdds ThreeHD Markets

Dish Network said it is delivering HD TV-station signals in three additional markets: Baltimore; Columbia, S.C.; and Green Bay, Wis.

That follows the announcement Tuesday for four other markets. The addition of seven new markets brings the satellite-TV provider's total to 46 markets covering 60% of the country.

Dish is planning multiple TV-station HD signals in 100 markets by the end of 2008. Satellite-TV operators must deliver all TV stations in any local market where they deliver any, but that does not apply to HD signals. A Dish spokesman said the company is adding more than one HD signal in each of the new markets.