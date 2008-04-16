Dish NetworkAdds ThreeHD Markets
Dish Network said it is delivering HD TV-station signals in three additional markets: Baltimore; Columbia, S.C.; and Green Bay, Wis.
That follows the announcement Tuesday for four other markets. The addition of seven new markets brings the satellite-TV provider's total to 46 markets covering 60% of the country.
Dish is planning multiple TV-station HD signals in 100 markets by the end of 2008. Satellite-TV operators must deliver all TV stations in any local market where they deliver any, but that does not apply to HD signals. A Dish spokesman said the company is adding more than one HD signal in each of the new markets.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.