Dish Network Adds Local HD Signals in Four Markets

Dish Network added the HD signals of local TV stations in four more markets where it carries local-TV-station signals.

Cleveland-Akron, Ohio; Richmond-Petersburg, Va.; Milwaukee; and Tampa-St. Petersburg, Fla., bring the satellite-TV provider’s total to 43 markets. Dish said its goal is to deliver local HD signals in 100 markets by the end of the year.

Viewers will need HD set-top receivers to get the HD programming.

Satellite companies are required to deliver all local stations in any market where they deliver any local stations, but the Federal Communications Commission gave them several years to do the same with HD, citing capacity constraints.