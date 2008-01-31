Dish Network Adds History Channel en Espanol

History Channel en Español secured its first national carriage deal, with Dish Network adding the channel to its DishLATINO service Wednesday.

With the addition of History Channel en Español, DishLATINO now carries 37 Spanish-language channels to the U.S. market.

The channel has deals for carriage in key Hispanic markets and reaching 29 million subscribers on systems owned by Comcast, Charter Communications, Insight Communications, Cox Communications, Cablevision Systems and the National Cable Television Cooperative. But there are almost 60 million Hispanics in the country by some estimates, and this will be the channel's first opportunity to reach them all.

The deal comes in time for History to showcase a big-ticket original production, two-hour documentary The American Revolution, which debuts Feb. 24.

The channel is a mix of translated History Channel programming and Hispanic-targeted original fare.