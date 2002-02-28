Dish Net's $9 promo not coming back

The direct-broadcast satellite promotion that most irritated cable operators, EchoStar

Communications Corp.'s "I Like 9," isn't coming back, chairman Charlie Ergen

said.

The promotion touted 100 channels of video for just $9 per month, which, on the

surface, seemed to be a sharply cheaper rate than cable's typical $30- to $40-per-month enhanced -basic package. It wasn't really cheaper than EchoStar's other offers, like its

Dish Network's common $31-per-month deal, because the DBS service wouldn't offer

the usual $200 subsidy on the dish and receiver. But the deal created a lot of

buzz for EchoStar.

Ergen said the campaign ended Jan. 31 and was not likely to come back. He

added that the $9 offer wasn't attractive to customers who wanted service for

multiple sets because of the lack of equipment subsidies.

Although EchoStar has maintained strong growth, he said he sees the effects

of the recession on EchoStar's growth and he's still sour about the

prospects for the economy.

"I'm not as optimistic as [Federal Reserve Board chairman] Alan Greenspan was [Wednesday]," Ergen said in a call

discussing EchoStar's fourth-quarter earnings. "We see people downgrade their

service. Credit is tougher to come by."

Ergen also disclosed that the company's attempts to sell high-speed Internet

service are basically a bust. A $100 million investment in StarBand Communications Inc. has been

written down to $36 million, and the high-speed provider has received a "going

concern" letter from its auditors, which generally precedes a Chapter 11 filing

or a dramatic financial restructuring.

An investment in WildBlue Communications Inc. -- a satellite service aimed at businesses -- has been

completely written off.