'Dish Nation' Renewed on Fox Stations Through 2014-15

Twentieth Television has renewed its entertainment news program, Dish Nation, through 2014-15 on the Fox Television Stations, said Paul Franklin, Twentieth’s executive VP and general manager of broadcast sales, on Tuesday.

“The hilarious personalities featured on Dish Nation are clearly resonating with viewers across the country,” said Franklin in a statement. “The program’s comedic take on pop culture and celebrity news have freshened up the stagnant entertainment magazine genre. The Fox Television Stations are a strong partner who first nurtured Dish Nation as a summer test; we are thrilled to return for a third season on their local stations.”

The half-hour strip features teams of radio deejays in Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles and Seattle riffing on the pop-culture news of the day. Dish Nation is averaging a 1.0 most current household rating season to date, up 11% from it’s first-year season average. Among late-night’s key demographic of adults 25-54, Dish Nation is averaging a 0.6 season to date, unchanged from last year.

Dish Nation is produced by Studio City and distributed by Twentieth Television. Matt Blanock and Michael Bachmann serve as co-executive Producers.