Dish, Media General Gearing Up for Retrans Battle

Media General is informing Dish subscribers in 48 markets they could lose access to the broadcaster’s TV stations unless a retransmission consent deal is reached by Thursday.

About 70 Media General stations are affected, including network affiliates in San Francisco/Oakland (KRON-MyNetworkTV); Colorado Springs (KXRM-Fox); Portland (KOIN-CBS); Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN-ABC); Norfolk, Va. (WAVY-NBC); and Providence, R.I. (WPRI-CBS).

According to Media General, the broadcaster has given Dish six weeks of contract extensions to work out a deal to no avail.

