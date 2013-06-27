Dish, Media General Face Retrans Deadline

About 17 Media General broadcast affiliates in 16 markets could

go dark for Dish Network customers at midnight on July 1 if the satellite giant

can't reach a retransmission consent agreement.

The Media General stations are currently negotiating

with the satellite giant, but both sides are hinting that the deadline could

pass without a deal.

In a statement, Dish is claiming that Media General is

asking for "unreasonable increases" in retrans fees for the stations. Affected

are eight CBS affiliates: WRBL (Columbus, Ga.).; WHLT (Hattiesburg, Miss.);

WJTV (Jackson, Miss.); WKRG (Mobile, Ala.); WBTW (Myrtle Beach, S.C.); WJHL

(Tri-Cities, Tenn.); and WNCT and WSPA (Greenville, N.C./Spartanburg, S.C.).

Another eight NBC affiliates also are in danger of going dark to Dish customers

-- WVTM (Birmingham, Ala.), WCBD (Charleston, S.C.), WCMH (Columbus, Ohio),

WJAR (Providence, R.I.); WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, Tenn.-area); WSLA

(Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va.); WSAV (Savannah, Ga.,) and WFLA (Tampa, Fla.). Also,

ABC-affiliate WJBF (Augusta, Ga.), could be affected.

