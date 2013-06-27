Dish, Media General Face Retrans Deadline
About 17 Media General broadcast affiliates in 16 markets could
go dark for Dish Network customers at midnight on July 1 if the satellite giant
can't reach a retransmission consent agreement.
The Media General stations are currently negotiating
with the satellite giant, but both sides are hinting that the deadline could
pass without a deal.
In a statement, Dish is claiming that Media General is
asking for "unreasonable increases" in retrans fees for the stations. Affected
are eight CBS affiliates: WRBL (Columbus, Ga.).; WHLT (Hattiesburg, Miss.);
WJTV (Jackson, Miss.); WKRG (Mobile, Ala.); WBTW (Myrtle Beach, S.C.); WJHL
(Tri-Cities, Tenn.); and WNCT and WSPA (Greenville, N.C./Spartanburg, S.C.).
Another eight NBC affiliates also are in danger of going dark to Dish customers
-- WVTM (Birmingham, Ala.), WCBD (Charleston, S.C.), WCMH (Columbus, Ohio),
WJAR (Providence, R.I.); WNCN (Raleigh-Durham, Tenn.-area); WSLA
(Roanoke-Lynchburg, Va.); WSAV (Savannah, Ga.,) and WFLA (Tampa, Fla.). Also,
ABC-affiliate WJBF (Augusta, Ga.), could be affected.
