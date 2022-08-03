Dish Loses 200,000 Satellite Subs, 50,000 Sling Customers in 2Q

Dish Network said it lost about 200,000 satellite subscribers and 50,000 Sling TV customers in the second quarter as viewers continued to leave traditional pay TV.

Net income fell 22% as revenue dropped 6%

Dish said it finished the quarter with 9.988 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 10.246 million in the first quarter. Dish had 10.993 million pay-TV customers a year ago.

Dish had 7.791 million satellite TV customers at the end of the second quarter, down from 7,993 million at the end of the first quarter and 8.554 million at the end of the second quarter a year ago.

Dish’s Sling TV virtual MVPD ended the first quarter with 2.197 million subscribers, down from 2.252 million in the first quarter. A year ago Sling had 2.439 million customers.

Sling was one of the first broadband based pay-TV providers. Recently, Google announced that its YouTube TV vMVPD had topped the 5 million subscriber mark.

But Dish said that its average revenue per customer, or ARPU is up, hitting $101.30 in the second quarter, compared to $99.44 in the first quarter and $96.32 a year ago.

Dish Network said that its second quarter net income dropped 22% to $623 million, or 82 cents a share, from 671 million, or $1.06 a share, a year ago.

Revenue decreased 6% to $4.21 billion. ■