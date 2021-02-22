Dish Loses 133,000 Subs But 4Q Earnings Increase

Dish Network said it lost about 133,000 pay-TV subscribers in the fourth quarter, but reported higher profits.

Dish said it finished the quarter with 11.29 million pay TV subscribers, down from 11.423 million in the third quarter. It had 8.82 million Dish TV subscribers, a decrease from 8.965, and 2.47 million Sling TV subscribers, up from 2.458.

A year ago Dish finished the fourth quarter with 11.986 million pay-TV subscribers.

Fourth quarter net income was $733 million, or $1.24 a share, up from $389 million, or 69 cents, a year ago.

Revenue rose 41% to $4.56 billion from $3.24 billion a year ago.

Dish said retain wireless subscribers fell by 363,000 in the fourth quarter.