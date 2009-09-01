Dish Looking to Capitalize on Versus/DirecTV Dispute
Dish Network is looking to capitalize on the carriage dispute between Versus and its satellite rival, DirecTV.
Dish said Tuesday that it was offering sports network Versus free to all its customers for three months starting now.
Versus is normally only offered in its Classic Gold 250 and above packages, but will now be offered to all customers.
Versus has been pulled from DirecTV after the two sides could not come to carriage terms.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.