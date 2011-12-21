Dish, Heritage Strike Retrans Deal

Dish and Heritage Broadcasting have struck a retrans deal for stations in Traverse City, Mich., according to a Dish spokesperson, who said Dish had apologized to customers for the inconvenience of the station black-out.

The signals of Heritage's WWTV, the CBS affiliate, and WFQX, the Fox affiliate, came down on Dec. 15 at 1:01 a.m., after the contract for carriage had expired without a new deal.

"Heritage Broadcasting and Dish Network have reached a multi-year agreement to continue to bring the number one network programming and best local news and weather coverage to Dish Customers in Northern Michigan," WWTV said in an online notice to its viewers. "Dish Network will be restoring your signal as soon as possible."

The Dish spokesperson said the signals were back up.