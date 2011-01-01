Dish, Frontier Fail To Reach Carriage Agreement

Dish Network failed to come to terms with Frontier Radio

Management for carriage of Fox affiliate WGXA Macon, Ga., and its digital

multicast ABC affiliate WGXA-D.

That is according to Dish, which sent out an e-mail early

Saturday morning to say that Frontier had declined to offer an extension to

keep the signals on the satellite operator's lineup.

"We've been working to reach a fair agreement with DISH

that would allow its subscribers to continue receiving both Fox24 and

ABC16. Unfortunately, to date, DISH has not accepted our offers of

resolution. Despite our best efforts to negotiate in good faith with DISH, we

do not have an agreement for carriage on DISH beginning January 1, 2011,"

the station said on its Web site.

"Frontier Radio Management...has blocked DISH Network

customers from accessing its channels after refusing to negotiate a fair

agreement before the contract expired at 12:01 a.m. ET Jan. 1, 2011," said

Dish in its statement. "DISH Network offered to extend the contract so

negotiations could continue, but Frontier Radio Management refused and demanded

more than double the current rate to bring the channels back. That's like

paying $7 a gallon for gas. It's unacceptable and irresponsible."

The American Television Alliance, of which Dish is a member,

Saturday said that continued retrans impasses argue for FCC intervention in theprocess.

The commission has telegraphed its plans to propose changes

to the retransmission consent process, at minimum clarifying the definition ofgood faith bargaining, which the FCC is expressly entitled to enforce.