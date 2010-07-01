DISH Formally Asks to Get Back into Distant-Signal Business

The FCC has received

DISH Network's request to start delivering distant network-affiliated TV

station signals.

As part of STELA, the

legislation reathorizing the blanket copyright license covering that

distant-signal importation, DISH was allowed to re-enter that business subject

to delivering local TV signals into the remaining dozen-and-a-half markets that

did not get them.

According to the FCC,

DISH has affirmed that it has initiated service in all 210 markets per a

voluntary agreement.

DISH had been barred by

a court from the distant signal business after a finding that it was not

accurately identifying what subscribers were not receiving a viewable signal

from a local affiliate, and thus qualitified for receiving a comparable network

affiliate imported from a different market.

The commission did not

immediately give DISH the green light. STELA requires a 30-day comment period

on DISH's request to become a certified distant-signal carrier, but also says

the FCC has 90 days to either grant or deny the request.

In that time, the FCC

says before it grants a waiver of the injunction, it must confirm that DISH is

actually delivering the local signals to at least 90% of the households in each

market.

Comments are due July

20; replies July 30.