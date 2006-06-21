Dish, Ford Rev Up New Ad Campaign

EchoStar's Dish Network satellite TV service will launch an interactive advertising campaign with Ford Motor Company to promote the company's new cars.

The new campaign, running now through July, will feature 15 different Web-like pages that viewers can navigate through on their TVs to learn information about the Ford Mustang. It also gives information about Ford's Fusion, Five Hundred, Freestyle and Focus.



The campaign, developed by Dish and Turner Media Group, directs viewers to the interactive, Web-like pages via onscreen banners that pop up during 30-second spots for the cars on several cable networks. Viewers click their remotes to be redirected to the iAd, where they can also request free Mustang ringtones or a brochure for any Ford car, locate a Ford dealer or view photos of the cars.



Dish and Turner have launched similar campaigns for Mercedes, Ford, Land Rover, Lexus, Jeep and Dodge.