Dish Files To Trademark 'TV Everywhere'

Dish Network has filed for trademark protection on "TV Everywhere," which the satellite operator apparently is seeking to use for its forthcoming Slingbox-enabled set-top box.

Dish has established a "TV Everywhere" section of its Web site at www.dishnetwork.com/tveverywhere that references its remote DVR programming features and includes a link to Sling Media, the maker of the place-shifting Slingbox devices EchoStar bought for $380 million. The satellite company originally expected to offer the "SlingLoaded" ViP 922 receiver this spring, but now plans to debut it before the end of the year.

A Slingbox-based service, however, cuts out content owners by letting a subscriber rebroadcast live TV or DVR content over the Internet to a PC or mobile device. By contrast, the broader industry has used the TV Everywhere term to describe services offered via distributors in partnership with programmers to potentially increase advertising revenue.

