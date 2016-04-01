Dish Extends Data Deal With comScore

Dish Network and comScore said they signed a new long-term deal extending comScore’s access to viewing information from Dish’s subscribers.

The data from Dish helps comScore deliver granular audience measurement data across a national footprint. Dish previously provided that data to Rentrak, which was acquired by comScore earlier this year.

comScore also provides Dish with an internal system to make programming, marketing and advertising decisions, as well as accurately measure addressable ad campaigns.

"comScore and Dish have been pioneers for years, leading the industry with accurate viewership measurement," said Adam Gaynor, VP of Dish Media Sales and Analytics "This renewal signals our commitment to serving our customers and the industry's desire for reliable measurement."

Related: Top 10 Media Trends According to comScore

comScore is in the process or rolling out cross-platform measurement products that track both TV viewership and online consumption of content.

"Dish is a major partner that helped us change the measurement landscape by allowing massive and passive television measurement across a national footprint," said comScore's Chief Executive Officer, Serge Matta. "With our renewed partnership, advertisers can continue to get credible measurement, while creating ways to further increase the effectiveness and efficiency of advertising campaigns."