Dish Exec Named Sí TV CEO

Sí TV named former Dish Network Executive VP of Programming and Marketing Michael Schwimmer as its CEO, a newly created position.

Schwimmer will take over his new role at the English-language Latino network, which is in 10 million homes, on Sept. 6.

At Echostar, he oversaw marketing, acquisition and packaging of pay-per-view programming, as well as VOD, advanced interactive TV services, television advertising sales and international programming.