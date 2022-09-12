Dish Enables Real-Time Programmatic Ad Sales with SeaChange, Beachfront

Dish Media said it is enabling advertisers to access national linear TV inventory using real-time programmatic technology it developed with Beachfront and Seachange International.

The technology is more flexible for buyers and allows the to plan linear alongside their digital and over-the-top buys for a more holistic view. It will also bring a bigger range of buyers to linear TV, the companies said.

“Pioneering this new capability is another step in our effort to build more open and interoperable solutions for our advertisers,” said Kevin Arrix, senior VP, Dish Media. “The television marketplace is evolving, and providing our valuable linear TV inventory via programmatic technology is another positive step in this direction.”

Also Read: Beachfront, SeaChange Enable Programmatic for Cable Operators

Viant is the first demand-side platform to use the new technology, Dish said.

“This exciting new offering is a great option for digital-first buyers who want to expand their reach and take advantage of Dish’s linear footprint,” said Jonathan Ahuna, senior VP of operations, Viant. “It delivers a one-two combination of being able to buy ads seconds before the ads’ airing, then, through the power of Viant’s Adelphic DSP, quickly report out on the buy, vastly reducing the traditional delay of linear reporting.”

Dish’s National Linear Programmatic capabilities covers 7 million households with Beachfront providing its sell-side ad serving built for convergent TV, and Seachange providing video delivery and ad insertion.

“Enabling new and incremental advertising capabilities for DISH TV with our Advanced Advertising Platform is a true milestone in our quest to optimize ad yield for operators globally. Adopting the principles of addressability and automation from the digital landscape to enable real-time auctions for linear TV through industry-standard digital advertising marketplaces is a gamechanger and a growth milestone for the industry,” said Chris Klimmer, president, SeaChange. “Together with Beachfront, we will continue our mission to optimize ad yield for operators by attracting additional advertisers, enabling real-time bidding and automating ad sales.”

Also Read: Beachfront Brings Systems Together to Make Linear Ads Programmatic

“Having Dish-TV deploy an automated solution is truly going to accelerate the growth of programmatic capabilities in the industry, particularly for TV media buyers, programmers, and distributors,” added Beachfront CEO Chris Maccaro. “Advertisers are constantly looking for the fastest, most efficient use of time and money. Having access to DISH TV’s national linear TV inventory with the tools required to get a campaign live in a day will provide a lot of new flexibility.” ■