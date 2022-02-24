Dish Earnings Fall As It Loses 273,000 Pay TV Subs

Dish Network said that its fourth quarter earnings fell as it lost pay-TV subscribers.

Net income dropped to $552 million, or 87 cents a share, from $733 million, or $1.24 a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 2% to $4.45 billion.

Dish said it lost 273,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter. A year ago it lost 133 million subscribers.

The company closed the quarter with 10.71 million pay-TV subscribers, down from 10.98 million in the third quarter. It had 8.22 million Dish TV subscribers, down from 8.42 million, and 2.49 million Sling TV subscribers, down from 2.57 million.

A year ago, Dish had 11.29 million pay-TV subscribers. It had $8.69 million Dish TV subscribers and 2.47 million Sling subs. ■