Dish Drops 102,000 Subs In Q4

Dish Network lost 102,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2008, and the company warned its customer count may continue to contract now that AT&T has terminated the reseller deal with the satellite TV operator.

Dish reported total revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up 1% from the year prior, and net income of $217 million compared with $175 million during the corresponding period in 2007.

Dish had 13.678 million subscribers at year-end, which was a net decline for the full year of also approximately 102,000.

The company blamed the subscriber losses on numerous factors, outlined in its annual 10-K filing Monday, including: "weaker economic conditions, aggressive subscriber acquisition and retention promotions by our competition, heavy marketing by our competition, the growth of fiber-based and Internet-based video providers, signal theft and other forms of fraud, and operational inefficiencies at Dish Network."

