Dish Disser Is Taking Aim at Itself

Cable is much, much better than satellite. You can get video-on-demand, you don't have to buy any equipment, you get a discount on high-speed Internet service and rain won't wreak havoc with your signal.

And who makes such an argument? Cablevision Systems Corp., which also just happens to own start-up direct-broadcast satellite service Voom.

The MSO employs lots of local ad avails for a polished campaign attacking DBS for all sorts of problems. A particularly choice part of the Web site for Cablevision's iO: Interactive Optimum (www.io.tv

) digital cable product has a table lining up all of DBS' deficiencies, none of which presumably will be resolved by switching to Voom. "When you look at the facts, it's easy to see why iO is a better choice than satellite," it reads.

We can't wait for Voom's Oct. 15 launch.