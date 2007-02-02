DISH To Carry Hi-Def A&E

Satellite operator EchoStar Communications says that its DISH Networkservice will now carry A&E HD, a high-definition simulcast of the cable network that launched last September and offers shows such as Gene Simmons Family Jewels, The First 48, CSI: Miami and The Sopranos in hi-def.

A&E HD, which has gained limited carriage on cable, is located on DISH Network Channel 9419 and is available to customers who subscribe to the DishHD programming package ($20 add-on to the base programming package). The A&E HD launch means that EchoStar is now carrying 31 hi-def channels, half of which are provided by VOOM Networks.

“The exciting addition of A&E HD helps further complement DISH Network’s industry-leading suite of high definition programming,” said Eric Sahl, senior VP of Programming for DISH Network, in a statement. “We are pleased to be the first national provider of A&E HD, bringing our total national HD channel offering to 31 channels – the most comprehensive in the pay-TV industry.”