Dish Carriage Gives Buzzr National Reach

FremantleMedia has struck a distribution deal with Dish that gives Buzzr, its retro game show network, national reach.

Dish distribution puts Buzzr, whose programming includes Family Feud, Let’s Make a Deal and Match Game, in every DMA in the country, FremantleMedia said. The multicast network also has a presence in Canada, where Yes TV airs a Buzzr After Hours programming block.

Buzzr’s newly expanded reach comes as the network hits its second anniversary. Its programming slate is built around more than 40,000 classic game show episodes owned by FremantleMedia North America.