Dish and Sinclair Reach Tentative Retrans Agreement
Dish Network said it reached an agreement in principle with
Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest TV station group in the U.S., averting a
blackout of 70 local stations in 45 markets for the satellite operator's
subscribers.
"Dish is pleased to tell our customers that we have
reached an agreement in principle with Sinclair Broadcast Group, allowing Dish
to continue offering Sinclair's local channels to our customers," the
satellite operator said in a statement early Thursday morning. "We thank our
customers for their patience as we work to offer them the best content at the
best value."
Sinclair executive vice president and general counsel Barry
Faber confirmed that it has reached a tentative agreement with Dish. Sinclair
has granted a two-week extension to the companies' previous agreement as they
work out the final terms.
