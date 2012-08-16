Dish and Sinclair Reach Tentative Retrans Agreement

Dish Network said it reached an agreement in principle with

Sinclair Broadcast Group, the largest TV station group in the U.S., averting a

blackout of 70 local stations in 45 markets for the satellite operator's

subscribers.

"Dish is pleased to tell our customers that we have

reached an agreement in principle with Sinclair Broadcast Group, allowing Dish

to continue offering Sinclair's local channels to our customers," the

satellite operator said in a statement early Thursday morning. "We thank our

customers for their patience as we work to offer them the best content at the

best value."

Sinclair executive vice president and general counsel Barry

Faber confirmed that it has reached a tentative agreement with Dish. Sinclair

has granted a two-week extension to the companies' previous agreement as they

work out the final terms.

