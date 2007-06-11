Dish and ESPN Link on Interactive Golf Coverage

Satellite operator EchoStar Communications is working with sports programmer ESPN to provide specialized coverage of the U.S. Open golf tournament this coming weekend that features multiple views of the action from the Oakmont course outside Pittsburgh, Pa.

Running on June 14 and 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, the U.S. Open Interactive TV (ITV) mosaic will offer EchoStar's "DISH Network" subscribers with a multiple picture-in-picture showcase of six distinct U.S. Open programming options, available to all of its 12 million ITV-enabled homes.

The six different channels of U.S. Open action will include coverage of Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson; “Up Close,” featuring player interviews and press conferences with players and championship officials; "Tournament Leader" coverage, which highlights the tournament leaders; "Best Shots" coverage, following some of the most dynamic shots; and “The Vault,” which includes highlights from previous U.S. Open competitions. Viewers can choose to watch all six channels at once or navigate to view one in full-screen format.



“With mosaic coverage of the U.S. Open Golf championship, TV viewers are empowered to choose the content they want,” said Ben Pyne, president, Disney and ESPN Networks Affiliate Sales and Marketing, in a statement. “Successful collaborations such as this one with DISH Network are critical as ESPN continues to look for new, groundbreaking ways to employ innovative interactive television applications across the industry.”