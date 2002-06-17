Dish adds hi-def Discovery
Discovery Networks U.S.' new high-definition-television channel launched Monday on EchoStar Communications Corp.'s Dish Network.
Discovery HD Theater will launch on AT&T Broadband's Chicago system this summer.
Cox Communications Inc. and Charter Communications Inc. also plan to launch HD Theater in some markets later in the
summer.
