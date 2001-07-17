Disgruntled West Wing cast shows up

Four leading cast members of NBC's White House drama West Wing showed up as scheduled on Monday to begin work on the show's upcoming third season, averting a potential showdown with producers over how much they are paid, Reuters reports.

A lawyer hired by co-stars Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford and John Spencer had hinted the four performers would skip the first day of production unless their salary demands were met, according to a press report. But an insider close to the show told Reuters all four performers arrived on time Monday, but noted that renegotiation of their original contracts would continue.

Sources had said last week that producers at Warner Bros. TV would have considered the quartet to be in breach of contract if they failed to show up on Monday. The two sides are reportedly $35,000 per episode apart in their talks.

The hit series, which stars Martin Sheen as fictional U.S. President Josiah Bartlet, won nine Emmys for its first season, including the prize for best dramatic series. It was nominated for 18 Emmys last week.